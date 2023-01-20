A special city council meeting will take place as the discussion of ARPA funding allocation continues in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint was given $94 million from the American Recuse Plan Act but for a year now -- city leaders are at odds over how that money should be spent.
With just under two years left to allocate those funds only $49 million has been accounted for, leaving millions up for grabs.
However - a divide remains over the form used to request ARPA funds introduced by Flint City Councilman Eric Mays just last year.
"I really want the community to know that this form does not guarantee you any ARPA funding nor is that the official way to apply for any ARPA funding," said Flint City Council Vice President, Ladel Lewis.
City Council Vice President Ladel Lewis is talking about the form sent by Councilman Eric Mays - a form that was picked up by city residents.
Mays claims the form was valid and even submitted to the compliance firm Ernst and Young.
"Those applications are real, you can touch them, you can feel them," said 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays. "They were the initial applications so that's why we're calling people in who filled those initial forms out tomorrow at 1 o'clock so that we can keep them acclimated to the continuing process."
Mays - has called a special meeting for Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1pm located on the 3rd floor of city hall.
Vice President Lewis says she will not be in attendance and that the meeting will only happen because of the lack of progress that took place at a recent council meeting.
"I'm not sure how you can have an ARPA meeting without the ARPA committee as well as the administration there who knows everything about ARPA," said Lewis.
Over 400 residents filled out the initial application form from Councilman Mays with hopes to receive funding.
But now - a cloud of confusion surrounds the appropriate way to apply.
"I'm hoping that residents show up - we've had about 4 - 500 residents apply for the home improvement category and this meeting is to specifically keep them in the loop," Mays said.
A Flint spokesperson says Councilman Mays' initial form does not align with federal grant funding - and it's missing specific requirements.
The city says a community grant program application for eligible organizations to serve residents will launch Monday.