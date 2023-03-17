ABC12 mourns the loss of assignment editor, Jim Wyatt

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The ABC12 family is mourning the loss of assignment editor Jim Wyatt who passed away Wednesday.
Jim had a tough job. He was in charge of making sure crews got where they needed to be, managed all the assignments, took phone calls and concealed reports and photojournalists out on the scene.
He was a longtime newsman who came out of retirement to work at ABC12. He spent his career at three different stations in our market after starting out as a DJ for WTRX 1330 am.
Jim was 65-years-old and was born and raised in Flint. His knowledge of the market and the community gave the newsroom perspective and context.
He had knowledge of Mid-Michigan roads and locations that was second-to-none, and his sense of humor helped his co-workers through what can be a stressful business.
The ABC12 community is heartbroken over the loss of Jim Wyatt and is thinking of his family.