'AMusBE' A Museum of the Black Experience is set to open in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A new year welcomes new ideas.
A museum that highlights African-American history is in the works in Saginaw.
AMusBE - A Museum of the Black Experience will be home to thousands of pieces of artwork paying homage to African-American history.
We are only a few days into Black History Month but Kevin Jones is looking to make a true impact when it comes to all things Black History of today and tomorrow - creating a space for the Black experience.
"I believe it's difficult for a person to look at these pieces and not admit that these experiences happened," said Kevin Jones, founder of AMusBE.
The end of January sparked the very beginning of a lifelong dream for Kevin Jones founder of, AMusBE - A Museum of the Black Experience.
"I think if we take these pieces away, we take this history away," Jones said. "It's easy to rewrite history, it's easy to tell a story about American history that excludes a lot of people and many of us have been excluded from those stories so AMusBE will find ways to tell those stories in a very prominent way."
Those stories will be told in Saginaw - inside of an antique home built in 1857-- purchased by Jones.
Inside the home, he's planning to place over 8,000 pieces of art that he's collected over the years from antique shops.
"It's easy to go down the isles and see these figurines and not understand what they represent," he said. "I would go through some of those spaces and feel very traumatized because of the way they were displayed and so I said one day I'm going to have a museum."
For Jones, this museum is more than a passion - it is a personal calling to challenge people to reflect and implement change.
"I want people to think about what did it mean when Black people couldn't be educated, what did it mean before segregation ended and what kind of stories were told," said Jones. "I want people to think about how restrictive education was in those times and make that connection to what's happening today and do something about it."
AMusBE plans to open on Juneteenth - and renovations are still needed. Jones created a GoFundMe for all donations.