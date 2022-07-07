App takes adventurers though Genesee County parks scavenger hunt

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Township, Grand Blanc Township, and Genesee County park systems want visitors to hunt in their parks or scavenger hunts, that is.
To get in on the fun, adventurers will need to download the "Adventure Lab" app from their app stores.
Ten different parks will be featured, and when visitors arrive they'll be asked to answer questions about each particular park on the app.
"It's a great way to use technology as a resource to help get people to explore these areas. Scavenger hunts can be difficult in a lot of situations, and by using this technology it gets you to exactly to where you need to go and helps you along," said Patrick Linhan, Director, Grand Blanc TWP. Parks and Recreation.
At the end of the month, a drawing will be held.
Everyone who completes the 10 park trip will be eligible for prizes.