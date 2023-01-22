 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Applications open Monday for Flint ARPA community grant program

Application process launched Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint has officially launched its American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA community grant application program. The portal went live Monday at noon.

The applications are not for individuals. They are for non-profits, organizations, community groups and businesses who provide services in the areas of housing and blight elimination, public health and economic development.

More than $15 million of ARPA funding is being made available to be distributed to support programs that serve Flint residents.

To apply for the grants and to get more information go to cityofflint.com/ARPA.

