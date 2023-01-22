Applications open Monday for Flint ARPA community grant program

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint has officially launched its American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA community grant application program. The portal went live Monday at noon.
The applications are not for individuals. They are for non-profits, organizations, community groups and businesses who provide services in the areas of housing and blight elimination, public health and economic development.
More than $15 million of ARPA funding is being made available to be distributed to support programs that serve Flint residents.
To apply for the grants and to get more information go to cityofflint.com/ARPA.