As temperatures rises - Hasselbring Senior Center offers cooling center for all seniors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Summer isn't officially here just yet, but it does feel that way outside - with temperatures into the 90s.
While many are enjoying the warm weather - it does bring with it a safety concern for seniors.
Older adults are particularly vulnerable to the dangers of extreme heat.
The Center for Controlled Disease & Prevention says a majority of heat-related deaths in the U.S. occur among people who are older than 65.
It's why Beverly Lewis, Executive Director of Hasselbring Senior Center, has an open-door policy.
"Mission number one is to keep them safe and so this heat does a lot of crazy things to seniors," Lewis said. "People in general but our seniors are a little more susceptible."
The Hasselbring Senior Center in Flint is open daily not only as a social space for seniors but also, when the mercury rises in the summer months...it's a place for them to cool down.
"First of all, it's a good cooling place to come on hot days. We like to play cards spades, bidwiz, dominoes, checkers, and they play pool over there," said long-time visitor, Jerome Woodyard.
This time of year -- it is especially important to take care of seniors.
Adults over 65 are more prone to medical issues like heat stress and dehydration.
It's advised to check on aging loved ones regularly or suggest they visit a cooling center like Hasselbring.
"It's quite pleasant you come down here and have fun. It's a very nice place to be on a hot day," said visitor Justus Thigpen. "You got air conditioning, you got guys doing what they like to do, so it's a very good environment as far as I'm concerned."
While the warmer weather is nice it can come with some dangers.
"But for them I have an evening custodian and he knows that If someone comes and says hey, I just need to cool off, it's okay to let them in so they can have a seat out in the lobby area or go shoot pool or go play cards," Lewis said.
"It's just a safe space," said long time visitor Sandra Emery.
Hasselbring is open daily from 8:30am until 5:30pm and they welcome all seniors during these hot summer-like days.