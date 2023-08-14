 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
counties, Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee,
Washtenaw and Wayne.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A rich moisture environment with a passing low pressure
system will bring likely showers with embedded thunderstorms
this evening into Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 1.50
to 2.50 inches are forecast with locally higher amounts up to
3 inches possible for areas that experience repeated rounds
of heavy rainfall.

- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Back to the Bricks main event week kicks off with Cruisn' Car Show

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -  The 19th annual Back to the Bricks main event week kicked off on Monday afternoon.

A crowd traveled from near and far to enjoy The Cruisn' Car Show at Shea Chevrolet's Mega Lot.

The event ran from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shea Chevorlet's Mega Lot. Rain ended the festivities an hour early. Food trucks were in attendance and car cruise tunes filled the atmosphere.


Dort Financial Credit Union was the sponsor. Car lovers in attendance say they always enjoy classic automotive shows like Back to the Bricks.

"We do a lot of car shows. 53 last year. This is number 34 this year. So, we enjoy coming to these shows and visiting with folks. Everybody can see chrome and paint, but it's the people that are magic," said Dollar Bill.

Main event week continues tomorrow with Tuesday Bricks Flicks.