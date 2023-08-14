Back to the Bricks main event week kicks off with Cruisn' Car Show

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The 19th annual Back to the Bricks main event week kicked off on Monday afternoon.
A crowd traveled from near and far to enjoy The Cruisn' Car Show at Shea Chevrolet's Mega Lot.
The event ran from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shea Chevorlet's Mega Lot. Rain ended the festivities an hour early. Food trucks were in attendance and car cruise tunes filled the atmosphere.
Dort Financial Credit Union was the sponsor. Car lovers in attendance say they always enjoy classic automotive shows like Back to the Bricks.
"We do a lot of car shows. 53 last year. This is number 34 this year. So, we enjoy coming to these shows and visiting with folks. Everybody can see chrome and paint, but it's the people that are magic," said Dollar Bill.
Main event week continues tomorrow with Tuesday Bricks Flicks.