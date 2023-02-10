8th annual Chrome & Ice Winter indoor car show kicks off

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – An indoor car show is bringing the heat to Flint this weekend.
The 8th annual Chrome & Ice winter indoor car show will take place at the Dort Financial Center from Feb. 10 to 12. The three-day event will feature a wide array of hot rods, custom vehicles, muscle cars and trucks.
There will also be concessions, live entertainment and awards throughout the weekend as well.
The event is packed with car enthusiasts, who all have a story behind their beloved vehicles. They include Tony Orlando, the proud owner of a 1929 orange Ford Phaeton.
He said his dad instilled his love for cars in him at a young age, and the orange car belonged to his dad's best friend.
"He was almost like a father to me as well," said Orlando. "When he passed away, I bought the car from his wife and I finished it the same way he was going to finish it."
Another car with a story is a 1958 red Goggo-mobile owned by Catherine Clark. She said the car came to Michigan from Germany in the 1950s and bought it from her dad in her 20s, but it sat in storage for years.
Charles Clark, Catherine's 93-year-old father, just refinished the Goggo-mobile. Catherine said that the time spent with her father is so special to her.
"At 93, it's bringing us back together and giving him a moment where he can relive some of the things he's worked on in his life," said Catherine Clark. "So a father-daughter thing, it's special to me."
This will be the very first car show that the Goggo-mobile will make an appearance.
Organizers expect 10,000 people for the event over the course of the weekend. More information about the Chrome & Ice car show can be found on the website.