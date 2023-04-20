Back to the Bricks announces Tune Up Week schedule

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks is only four months away.
Organizers announced the schedule for Tune Up Week on Thursday. The week-long series of classic and muscle car shows around Genesee and Saginaw counties help generate buzz a week before the main event.
The Tune Up Week schedule is:
- Aug. 7 in Davison.
- Aug. 8 in Flushing.
- Aug. 9 in Linden.
- Aug. 10 in Fenton.
- Aug. 11 at Birch Run Speedway.
- Aug. 12 in Mt. Morris.
Tune Up Week is sponsored by Huntington Bank.
"And it's a large economic generator for our community as well," said Greg Viener, president of Huntington's Mid-Michigan region. "It's a rolling art exhibit. It's the stuff that community is built on and we are just thrilled to be a part of it."
The Back to the Bricks main event on the bricks of downtown Flint is scheduled for Aug. 19.