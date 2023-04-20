 Skip to main content
Back to the Bricks announces Tune Up Week schedule

Back to the Bricks announced six stops in Genesee and Saginaw counties scheduled for Tune Up Week in August.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks is only four months away.

Organizers announced the schedule for Tune Up Week on Thursday. The week-long series of classic and muscle car shows around Genesee and Saginaw counties help generate buzz a week before the main event.

The Tune Up Week schedule is:

  • Aug. 7 in Davison.
  • Aug. 8 in Flushing.
  • Aug. 9 in Linden.
  • Aug. 10 in Fenton.
  • Aug. 11 at Birch Run Speedway.
  • Aug. 12 in Mt. Morris.

Tune Up Week is sponsored by Huntington Bank.

"And it's a large economic generator for our community as well," said Greg Viener, president of Huntington's Mid-Michigan region. "It's a rolling art exhibit. It's the stuff that community is built on and we are just thrilled to be a part of it."

The Back to the Bricks main event on the bricks of downtown Flint is scheduled for Aug. 19.

