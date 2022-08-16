Back to the Bricks Flicks fills U.S. 23 Drive-In

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks week continued Tuesday in Mundy Township with the return of "Bricks Flicks."
Gates opened early at the U.S. 23 Drive-In theater on Fenton Road for a family-friendly screening of "The Last American Hero" at dusk.
Classic car owners filled the drive-in to share their memories and hard work. The man who was first in line for Bricks Flicks said he's been working and waiting years for this moment.
"I started in 2016 and last summer was first time I'd really drove it," said Lenny Glasstetter, who was driving a 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS. "My brother-in-law, my grandkids and my sons, we did the motor and a friend of mine Dan Hollyfield did the paint job. And everything so far is turned out, but there's always work work to do to it."
Every year, back to the Bricks is a way for the people in Mid-Michigan can get back to their car manufacturing roots.
"I used to live right on the back of Buick where they was building these cars and I used to go to the back fence back there and I look at, put my hand on the fence look at all these cars," said Bobby Jones, who drives a 1970 Buick Electra 225. "I thought I want one of these one day. I finally got one."