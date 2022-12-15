 Skip to main content
Back to the Bricks founder appears on Founders Promo Tour poster

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks founder Al Hatch will serve as the namesake for the 2023 Promo Tour next June.

The Founders Promo Tour will bring the wonder of Back to the Bricks to Southwestern Michigan on June 9 to 14.

Hatch was the brains behind the very first Back to the Bricks in 2005, when the event was just a single day. He wasn't expecting to be honored with the Promo Tour name.

"I was really caught off guard with this," Hatch said. "It's quite an honor, especially to be on the poster and have one of our cars on the poster too. That's quite an honor."

Registration for the 2023 Founders Promo Tour opens in just two weeks on Jan. 1.

