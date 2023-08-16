 Skip to main content
Back to the Bricks hosts car show for Briarwood nursing home

Residents of Briarwood Nursing & Rehab in Flint got their own special car show Tuesday courtesy of Back to the Bricks.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Those who can't attend Back to the Bricks got a special car show Tuesday even with the rain.

Several classic cars came to Briarwood Nursing & Rehab in Flint for its 10th annual car show. Organizers say the event makes so many patients happy.


"A lot of the patients said they had these older cars or they built them," said organizer Debbie Winters. "They built some of these cars and they got to sit in some of them at that time."


However, the patients can't get out to see Back to the Bricks in person anymore.

"So we brought it to them," Winters said. "That's the whole thing, bring it to them."

Briarwood residents say they appreciate everyone who showed up to their car show.

