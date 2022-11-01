Back to the Bricks opens registration for Chrome & Ice winter car show

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Registration is open for the Back to the Bricks Chrome & Ice car show in February.
The annual winter show officially begins another year of Back to the Bricks festivities Feb. 10 to 12 at the Dort Financial Center in Flint.
Move in takes place on Feb. 9. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 with the awards ceremony at 3 p.m.
Spectators can vote for their favorite cars using QR codes and the top 10 will receive a personalized plaque with their cars on it. Professional judges will selected a Best of Show, Best of Show Interior and Best of Show Engine Compartment.
A new award will be handed out for the best vendor display booth.
Click here to enter a vehicle in the 8th annual Chrome & Ice car show. Not all vehicles entered will be able to take part in the show due to limited space. All entries must include a photo of the car.