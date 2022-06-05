Back to the Bricks Promo Tour 2022 makes a stop in Petoskey

PETOSKEY, Mich. (WJRT) - The rubber meets the road, as the Back to the Bricks Discovery Promo Tour continues in Northern Michigan.
The tour started in Flint on Friday, traveled to Alma for a car show in the evening and spent Saturday in East Tawas. Dozens of show cars on the tour drove north to Petoskey for a car show on Sunday.
They have had a great turnout everywhere they've been from Alma, to East Tawas and now Petoskey. The tour has one special piece traveling with them as well -- a cosmo red 1932 Tudor.
"This isn't their first time on the tour," said Back to the Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor. "They're enjoying themselves and they're actually walking around taking in the sights while I get to be right here in front of this beautiful car."
The promo tour participants stopped in Gaylord on their way north to raise money for people affected by the devastating EF-3 tornado in late May. They raised nearly $2,100 for the relief effort.
The promo tour is heading farther north across the Mackinac Bridge on Monday for a two-day stop in Sault Ste. Marie. The tour ends Tuesday after a second car show in the U.P. community.