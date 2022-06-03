 Skip to main content
Back to the Bricks Promo Tour 2022 takes off from Atwood Stadium

  • Updated
Dozens of classic and show cars get ready to leave Atwood Stadium in Flint on the Back to the Bricks Promo Tour.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Back to the Bricks Discovery Promo Tour started Friday morning with a kickoff event in Flint.

The five-day tour started with a kickoff breakfast at Kettering University's Atwood Stadium. The kickoff included a 50-50 drawing to benefit the ABC12 Diaper Drive, which donates diapers to families in need.

This year's theme is discovering all the beauty Michigan has to offer. There will be fun pit stops along the way to see cities off Michigan's back roads.

The tour is making its first stop in Alma on Friday evening with a car show from 2 to 6 p.m. The tour travels to East Tawas on Saturday with a car show from 3 to 8 p.m.

On Sunday, the promo tour cruises north to Petoskey before crossing the Mackinac Bridge for a two-day car show in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday and Tuesday.

