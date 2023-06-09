 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June  9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 9th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of
fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are
expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some
hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...Genesee...
Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...Washtenaw...
Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Back to the Bricks Promo Tour kicks off Friday morning

The tour will go from Flint to Adrian today, before drivers go to Indiana for a few nights

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The 13th annual Back to the Bricks Promo Tour -- dubbed the Founders Promo Tour this year -- kicked off Friday morning.

The tour goes from Flint to Adrian on Friday, where the first car show will take place. The tour will go from Adrian to Auburn, Ind. for two nights of car shows on Saturday on Sunday.

On Monday the tour will go from Auburn, Ind. to South Bend, Ind. On Tuesday the tour will go back to Michigan as the show will travel to Battle Creek for the final car show.

The tour will wrap up on Wednesday with an optional visit to the Gilmore Car Museum when they head back to Flint.

Organizers say that more than 250 cars registered for this year's event. They include Bobby Jones, who is driving his 1970 Buick Electra built at the former Buick City plant in Flint.

"When I was younger, I lived right around the corner from Buick City. I would always go to the end of the gate and looking," he said. "I always wanted one of these cars and I finally found this one in a garage in Flint, and so I bought it."

To prepare for hitting the road, participants gathered at Kettering University's Atwood Stadium for a grab-and-go breakfast before the trip south to Adrian.

