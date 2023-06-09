Back to the Bricks Promo Tour kicks off Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The 13th annual Back to the Bricks Promo Tour -- dubbed the Founders Promo Tour this year -- kicked off Friday morning.
The tour goes from Flint to Adrian on Friday, where the first car show will take place. The tour will go from Adrian to Auburn, Ind. for two nights of car shows on Saturday on Sunday.
On Monday the tour will go from Auburn, Ind. to South Bend, Ind. On Tuesday the tour will go back to Michigan as the show will travel to Battle Creek for the final car show.
The tour will wrap up on Wednesday with an optional visit to the Gilmore Car Museum when they head back to Flint.
Organizers say that more than 250 cars registered for this year's event. They include Bobby Jones, who is driving his 1970 Buick Electra built at the former Buick City plant in Flint.
"When I was younger, I lived right around the corner from Buick City. I would always go to the end of the gate and looking," he said. "I always wanted one of these cars and I finally found this one in a garage in Flint, and so I bought it."
To prepare for hitting the road, participants gathered at Kettering University's Atwood Stadium for a grab-and-go breakfast before the trip south to Adrian.