Back to the Bricks Promo Tour returned to Flint on Wednesday

FLINT Mich. (WJRT) - The classic cars with the Back to the Bricks Founders Promo Tour made their way back to Flint on Wednesday.
Drivers parked their rides along the streets of Battle Creek last night for a final car show on Tuesday.
The tour kicked off in Flint last Friday, before traveling to Adrian, MI, Auburn, IN for a couple of nights, then South Bend, IN on Monday night, before the final stop in Battle Creek.
The next Back to the Bricks event is June 30, which is the 70th Anniversary Corvette Party in Grand Blanc Township. The Tune-Up Parties Crisscross Genesee County begins Aug. 7. The following week will be the main event week which begins Aug. 7.