Back to the Bricks Promo Tour stops in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WJRT) - The Back to the Bricks Promo Tour stopped in South Bend, Ind., on Monday for a car show.

The tour kicked off in Flint on Friday before traveling to Adrian, Mich. and Auburn, Ind., for a two-night stay on Saturday and Sunday.

After that, the cars cruised west to South Bend, Ind., on Monday.

The tour will wrap up in Battle Creek on Tuesday evening with the final car show. Classic car owners can stay for a visit to the Gilmore Car Museum on Wednesday before heading for home.