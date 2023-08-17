Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise continues despite the rain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Back to the Bricks main event week is underway, but the weather put a damper on attendance for Thursday's Rolling Cruise.
Early rain meant that cars did not begin rolling in until 4 p.m. Once they were out, the cruisers filled up Saginaw Street and began lining the Mega Site located at the corner of Saginaw and Hemphill roads.
Back to the Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor said before the event kicked off that she does not expect a little rain to deter drivers from coming out.
"We had record breaking numbers yesterday at the mega site and we are expecting the same here tonight," said Taylor. "Everyone is so excited. We are getting all kinds of messages and phone calls. And they're just wanting to know if we can still cruise. Absolutely. Cruise all the way from Flint to Grand Blanc. Enjoy the streets, enjoy the cars, and enjoy yourselves."
Fred Drew was one of the first to arrive. He traveled all the way to Flint from Ontario, Canada in his 1931 Ford Coup.
Drew says he's been coming to Back to the Bricks for 10 years, with a small break during COVID when he couldn't leave his country. He used the extra time to work on his new ride.
"I had a pile of parts and during COVID we were locked down," said Drew. "Couldn't go anywhere, couldn't do anything. So, I built that car. I didn't quite get it finished, but it was drivable."
Now, the car is more than finished and Drew says he is working on his next project, something that is a little more comfortable for him and his wife to take all over the United States.
Friday, Back to the Bricks main event week continues with the Cruise N' Concert beginning at 6:30 p.m.