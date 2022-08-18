Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise heads down Saginaw Street

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1,000 people lined Saginaw Street between Flint and Grand Blanc to take in a parade of show cars for day 1 of the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise.
The cruise started with a ribbon cutting at Factory One in Flint, rolled down the the historic bricks of Saginaw Street downtown and headed south to Grand Blanc High School.
"I love the old muscles cars and the old gangster cars too, like this brown one right there. That's pretty neat," said Burton Police Chief Brian Ross.
Burton native Nate Erdman enjoyed the cruise with a 1971 Buick Grad Sport, which his grandmother drove originally. She died last year, but his favorite memory with her was taking her hot car in parades and throwing candy.
"If you're a car guy, you get a kick out of watching everybody else's car and walking around and looking at other people's car," he said. "A lot Flint history here, a lot of Buick history here."
The Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise continues for a second day on Thursday evening along the same route.