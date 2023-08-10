 Skip to main content
Back to the Bricks Tune-Up Party in Fenton on Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Local businesses experience an economic boom during the Back to the Bricks Tune-Up Party.

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks Tune-Up Party was in Fenton Wednesday evening.

Hundreds of people and vehicles have shown up to Fenton for the party for decades.


With all the people that show, the party provides an economic boom for Fenton.

"People that maybe haven't been to Fenton before are going to come in and see how great our town is and how nice our store is," says the manager of Yesterday's Treasures, Stacy Mielcarek. "We always hope it translates to sales, being a small business. We like these small events to get people in. But, even if they don't buy anything, they come in, they'll see things, maybe come back."

On Friday, the Tune-Up Party will be at the Birch Run Speedway from 4-8 p.m. And on Saturday, the classic cars will be in Downtown Mt. Morris from 3-10 p.m. More information can be found online at backtothebricks.org.

