Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week ends with car show in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week ended Saturday with the traditional car show in Mt. Morris leading up to the main event week.

Downtown Mt. Morris was packed solid with classic and custom cars as owners and visitors admired the hard work that goes into preserving these vehicles.









But Patrick Haley said he's trying the opposite of preservation and putting the "rat" in "rat rod."

"When I got the truck, I thought it was going to be a lot nicer than it was when I got it home. So instead of going for the shiny, nice truck I just didn't wash it," he said. "I decided I was going to make it faster every year and let it get as dirty and mangy as possible."

Haley said some of his dirty work was washed away by Friday night's rain unfortunately. But he hopes to have it nice and filthy again for the main Back to the Bricks car show on the bricks of Saginaw Street in Flint.