Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week fills downtown Fenton with show cars

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Day 4 of the annual Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week filled downtown Fenton with show cars and enthusiasts excited to check them out.
The parties are designed to build excitement for the main event on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint on Aug. 20. Many of the rides on display were constructed in Mid-Michigan.
"For years I don't think that truck had any really character people didn't think much of them," said Larry Baker of Davison, who was showing off his 1986 Chevrolet Silverado. "But as the years went on I think they grew the visual and it's I think a beautifully designed truck as well. And it drives and rides down the road amazing. This thing drives like a car, handles beautiful, comfortable as can be."
Tune Up Week continues Friday with a stop at Auto City Speedway in Clio before finishing on Saturday in downtown Mt. Morris.