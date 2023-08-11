Back to the Bricks Tune-up Week returns to Birch Run Speedway

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Shiawassee County in southeastern Michigan... Genesee County in southeastern Michigan... * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 730 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Lothrop, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Lennon around 740 PM EDT. Flushing around 750 PM EDT. Swartz Creek around 755 PM EDT. Beecher around 800 PM EDT. Flint and Crossroads Village around 805 PM EDT. Burton around 815 PM EDT. Grand Blanc around 820 PM EDT. Davison around 825 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Atlas, Thetford Township, Rankin and Genesee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH