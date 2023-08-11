 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Shiawassee County in southeastern Michigan...
Genesee County in southeastern Michigan...

* Until 845 PM EDT.

* At 730 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Lothrop,
moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Lennon around 740 PM EDT.
Flushing around 750 PM EDT.
Swartz Creek around 755 PM EDT.
Beecher around 800 PM EDT.
Flint and Crossroads Village around 805 PM EDT.
Burton around 815 PM EDT.
Grand Blanc around 820 PM EDT.
Davison around 825 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Atlas,
Thetford Township, Rankin and Genesee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows!

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Back to the Bricks Tune-up Week returns to Birch Run Speedway

  Updated
  • 0

The countdown to the Back to the Bricks main event continues with a tune-up party on the race track.

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - The countdown to the Back to the Bricks main event continues with a tune-up party on the race track.

On Friday, the engines were running at Birch Run Motor Speedway. Cars began lining up at 2 PM for the chance to line the infield grass.

"It's a racetrack and it's not everyday you get the chance to go out there and show off," said Mathew Douglas, the Concessions Manager at Birch Run Speedway and Event Center. "And I mean it really is a great environment."


Dale Manley brought his 1959 Chevrolet Pickup to Friday's event. He's been to all of the tune-up parties so far, but says there's something special about being out on the track.

"We did a lap here last year I think, so yeah it's pretty cool," said Manley. "I've been watching these races since I was six years old probably."

It's not just fun for the drivers. Douglas says its great to see gems from automotive history still running.


"The classics are always a blast," said Douglas. "It's nice to see how well some people take care of their cars. It's a real treat."

There's more to do at the speedway than just look at cars. Birch Run Speedway boasts Michigan's longest bar at 142 feet long.

Plus, Manley says it's a good opportunity to get ideas for his next project.

"I get new ideas for cars I'm still building," said Manley, "so you've got to look at the wheels, you've got to look at the colors, you've got to look at interiors. You've got to look at everything."

Tune-up parties continue Saturday in Mt. Morris before the main event kicks off next week.