Back to the Bricks Tune-up Week returns to Birch Run Speedway

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - The countdown to the Back to the Bricks main event continues with a tune-up party on the race track.
On Friday, the engines were running at Birch Run Motor Speedway. Cars began lining up at 2 PM for the chance to line the infield grass.
"It's a racetrack and it's not everyday you get the chance to go out there and show off," said Mathew Douglas, the Concessions Manager at Birch Run Speedway and Event Center. "And I mean it really is a great environment."
Dale Manley brought his 1959 Chevrolet Pickup to Friday's event. He's been to all of the tune-up parties so far, but says there's something special about being out on the track.
"We did a lap here last year I think, so yeah it's pretty cool," said Manley. "I've been watching these races since I was six years old probably."
It's not just fun for the drivers. Douglas says its great to see gems from automotive history still running.
"The classics are always a blast," said Douglas. "It's nice to see how well some people take care of their cars. It's a real treat."
There's more to do at the speedway than just look at cars. Birch Run Speedway boasts Michigan's longest bar at 142 feet long.
Plus, Manley says it's a good opportunity to get ideas for his next project.
"I get new ideas for cars I'm still building," said Manley, "so you've got to look at the wheels, you've got to look at the colors, you've got to look at interiors. You've got to look at everything."
Tune-up parties continue Saturday in Mt. Morris before the main event kicks off next week.