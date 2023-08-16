Bricks Flicks fills U.S. 23 Drive-In in Mundy Township

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks cruisers put it in park and enjoyed a night at the drive-in Tuesday.

Hundreds of car lovers filled the U.S. 23 Drive-In in Mundy Township for the annual Bricks Flicks. They enjoyed the action packed car film "Bullitt" starring Steve McQueen.





"Although with the rain this year we are expecting over 1,000," said Back to the Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor. "We're seeing some great families and friends walk through here right now. Talking to all these car owners, the camaraderie is off the chain."

The event gives people a chance to get an up-close look at the vehicles that'll travel up and down the bricks of Saginaw Street in Flint this week.





Back to the Bricks participants like Jerry Harchek of Flint enjoyed taking a break Tuesday night and bragging about his classic Chevelle.

"I bought a body from Texas," he said. "There was no motor, no transmission, no interior. So I took the body and built it up from there."

Ricky Wilson of Lennon showed off his dream car, a 1969 Camaro SS that he restored himself.

"We had to do a complete restoration," he said. "They're fun to drive."

Even though Mother Nature tried to put a damper on Tuesday's party, the love of motors kept these classic car lovers revved up.