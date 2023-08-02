Curfew imposed for minors during the Back to the Bricks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department again is setting up a curfew for anyone age 17 or younger in much of the downtown area during Back to the Bricks.

Police say any children under 17 years old must be off the streets from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Aug. 16 through Aug. 19 in the curfew area unless they are accompanied by an adult.

The curfew area is bounded by 5th Avenue to I-69 and from South Chavez Drive to Church Street.





According to the ordinance, any individual found responsible for violating the special public events curfew will pay a $250 fine and will be ordered to pay the police department the amount it costs for arresting and detaining the minor.

Police say the measure is so attendees can capture the true experience of Back to the Bricks.