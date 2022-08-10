Drivers show off hot cars at Back to the Bricks Tune-Up party

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - The Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week festivities continued Wednesday with a car show in Linden.
The popularity of the tour around Genesee County shows these events aren't just about looking at cool cars. It's also about emotion, sentiment and the value these vehicles have to their owners.
Dalton Pipgras, 16, hasn't taken driver's education yet. But he doesn't need a license to take a lightning sprint car on the course.
Pipgras joined the racing circuit this year, and he's hoping to make it to the top three in the season. He said his car means a lot to him because of all the work that had to go into it.
"We had to replace the whole entire car- the brakes, the motor. We had to buy a whole new motor, which is destroyed already from my first race... buy whole new wheels, whole new rims," said Pipgras.
He's not the only one to build something from the ground up. George Connell, who came from Alabama to visit family, showed off his ratrod -- a custom car made from pieces of other cars.
"It's a 1940 White Tractor highway cab sitting on a Chevrolet truck frame with a Chevrolet V-8. And it's got heater, safety, air conditioning -- all the factors to be road-street legal," Connell said.
Just a ways up the street, Joe Sims' restored 1964 GTO represents his family's love. Not only did his son help him work on the car, it's the exact same model as the one he drove when he first met his wife, Linda.
"We dated in that car. We took it out. Went to the Detroit Dragway quite a few times. We got around in it. We had a lot of fun in it," Sims said.