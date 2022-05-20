"Dust 'em Off' Sunday at Dort Financial Center in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Get ready to dust off the classic cars, this Sunday marks the kick off to car show season in mid-Michigan.
Dust 'Em Off returns to Flint as part of the Back to the Bricks summer events. It's the first in a series of fun for car lovers here in mid-Michigan.
"I think I'm really most excited just for the opportunity to get back out," said Back to the Bricks Executive Director, Amber Taylor.
She is ready to kick off the summer car show season with a bang.
"We have 888 registered cars, we kind of went a little over what we were supposed to have, but that's okay. We didn't want to say no," she said.
This Sunday, the second annual Dust 'Em Off will put nearly 900 classic and soon to be classic cars on display to get your heart racing.
From the old -
"The oldest cars that'll be on display near the DJ is a 1932 Chevrolet Ford sedan," said Taylor.
To the new -
"One of the newest cars is a 2022. CA," she said.
And everything in between.
"So you're gonna see everything from these old cars to the brand new Chevrolet's Corvette, Stingrays, and commercials," she said.
This year's event will also include a swap for those looking for the perfect part to get their car up to speed.
"We have 13 swappers that will be setting up offering car parts and car items that you might need," said Taylor.
For gear heads, a speed queens or just someone who admires cars, Dust 'Em Off is also about sharing that love for the classics.
"So we know they're wanting to get out and be with each other and we're excited to offer opera that offer the opportunity to provide space," said Taylor.
Those who are interested can enjoy the event at the Dort Financial Center from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Participants can park at Ashley's Furniture Outlet on Lapeer and catch a free shuttle to the Dort.