Flushing hosts second day of Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Dozens of hot rods rolled into Flushing on Tuesday for the second day of Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week.
The event took place near the Flushing A on South Cherry Street. Those classic cars and proud owners spent the evening soaking up the sun.
"This out here in Flushing is always a great show at the A and a lot of good space for cars," said Troy Speace, who was showing off his 1955 Chevrolet Bel-Air. "They fit them in real nice. A lot of my friends are here and you get to see a lot of great cars."
Tune Up Week continues on Wednesday in downtown Linden, followed by downtown Fenton on Thursday, Auto City Speedway in Clio on Friday and downtown Mt. Morris on Saturday.
This week's shows all lead up to the main event on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint on Aug. 20.