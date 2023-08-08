Grand Blanc car enthusiast makes building cars a family affair

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - The classics were out and about in Flushing for Tuesday night's Back to the Bricks Tune-Up party at the Flushing A.
That includes Keith Damon and his 1934 Ford Coup. He says it's been in the family for 66 years and is the reason he got into working on cars.
"We used to crawl over it, get inside it you know," said Damon. "Then come high school and come a driver's license, it's like, 'Hey that would be cool to get that out an drive it.' So my brother and I forced my dad to pull it out and start working on it."
And so began a love affair with building cars. Since then, Damon has added two more cars to his garage- a 1979 Pontiac LeMans and another 34 Ford Coup that he just started working on this year.
But he isn't alone. Damon says the one of the best parts of working on cars is working with family, first with his dad and brother and now with his own two kids.
"My wife and I and the kids have built this for several years now," said Damon about the Pontiac LeMans.
Keith puts everything together from the ground-up except for the paint. For that he enlists the help of his brother.
"I have enough friends that I can count on to help me out," said Damon. "My buddy's a Ford expert. He usually answers any questions I have on Fords, so it works out."
Damon's dad passed away in 2008. He honors his memory by continuing the upkeep on his car, as well as taking it out now and again.
"When we were kids we always teased that if we took it out and did burnouts or crashed it or something, you better hope it kills you," said Damon. "Because dad will kill you when you get home. Sure there's sentimental value every time you take it out, but now that dad's not around, it's a little easier."
Damon's work on his second 1934 Ford Coup is an opportunity to match his father's car. He has not quite got the engine in yet, but he hopes to have it ready for Back to the Bricks next year.