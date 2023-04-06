Berston celebrates 100 years and envisions the next 100

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- A century of being a community hub in Flint.
The Historic Berston Field House is celebrating a milestone.
Thursday morning members of the community came together at Mott Community College event center to commemorate the facilities' 100th anniversary and to look forward to Berston's next 100 years.
It was built in 1923 on Saginaw Street near Pasadena Avenue in Flint and that is where Berston Field House remains 100 years later. .
"Berston is very important. It is in the community and it is a community hub," said Valorie Horton, Interim Executive Director of Berston.
She reflected on the early days of the facility.
"Of course most people remember it for the pool," she said.
"So, there is a lot of people that talk about their experience with the pool."
Aside from the pool Berston was also hope to a fire department and a community police department. Sports has always been a part of the programming at Berston.
"Basketball, lots and lots of basketball," said Horton.
Paige Merritt is fund development director for the organization and she stressed that Berston is much more than athletics.
"We have a success center where we work on literacy, during the pandemic and during the water crisis we were giving out water. We were giving out food during COVID. So, we try to meet the needs of the community all across the board," said Merritt.
Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling was one of the speakers at the Berston Next 100 event.
He paid tribute to former Executive Director Bryant BB Nolden who died suddenly in 2022. The two men met in politics and bonded over Berston.
"What a gift he gave our community to really remind us of what Berston could be," said Walling.
The facility is kicking off their next 100 years with a near $30 million state-of-the-art renovation.
They are hoping to break ground later this summer.