 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Berston celebrates 100 years and envisions the next 100

  • Updated
  • 0

Flint's Berston Field House celebrates 100 years in the community

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- A century of being a community hub in Flint.

The Historic Berston Field House is celebrating a milestone.

Thursday morning members of the community came together at Mott Community College event center to commemorate the facilities' 100th anniversary and to look forward to Berston's next 100 years.

It was built in 1923 on Saginaw Street near Pasadena Avenue in Flint and that is where Berston Field House remains 100 years later. .

"Berston is very important. It is in the community and it is a community hub," said Valorie Horton, Interim Executive Director of Berston.

She reflected on the early days of the facility.

"Of course most people remember it for the pool," she said.

"So, there is a lot of people that talk about their experience with the pool."

Aside from the pool Berston was also hope to a fire department and a community police department. Sports has always been a part of the programming at Berston.

"Basketball, lots and lots of basketball," said Horton.

Paige Merritt is fund development director for the organization and she stressed that Berston is much more than athletics.

"We have a success center where we work on literacy, during the pandemic and during the water crisis we were giving out water. We were giving out food during COVID. So, we try to meet the needs of the community all across the board," said Merritt.

Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling was one of the speakers at the Berston Next 100 event.

He paid tribute to former Executive Director Bryant BB Nolden who died suddenly in 2022. The two men met in politics and bonded over Berston.

"What a gift he gave our community to really remind us of what Berston could be," said Walling.

The facility is kicking off their next 100 years with a near $30 million state-of-the-art renovation.

They are hoping to break ground later this summer.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you