Blueline Donuts gives opportunities to Flint’s homeless to have a fresh start at life

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Blueline Donuts is a job-training initiative of Carriage Town Ministries, a homeless shelter founded 73 years ago as the Flint Rescue Mission.
It's now the largest nonprofit of its kind teaching job skills and transitional work in the Flint region.
Carriage Town Ministries is first - a homeless shelter but its true calling is to help residents get back on track.
Social interaction and job training at Blueline Donuts are giving those in need a hand-up for a fresh start at life.
Residents like Sean Reynolds say this opportunity has been a sweet blessing in disguise.
"It just made life a lot easier for me you know, calm me down and make me feel like I am worth something and I have something to look forward to out there, once I get out of Carriage Town," Reynolds.
Sean - a resident of Carriage Town ministries and transitional employee over at Carriage Town's bakery Blueline Donuts understands firsthand the meaning of unforeseen circumstances and the sudden miracles that follow behind.
"I was working at the time and everything was going great and then - I ended up getting an injury at work, which changed everything," Reynolds said. I ended up losing my home and ended up homeless. I felt out of place, I felt alone."
In the midst of Reynold's darkest moments he pays homage to Carriage Town for showing him a glimpse of light as he begins his day at 3am every morning to prepare for another day at Blueline Donuts - a social enterprise of Carriage Town Ministries, designed to offer low-barrier transitional employment opportunities to those experiencing homelessness.
"Who really gets up at 3am to cook donuts?" he said. "But I find it rewarding because being in that atmosphere early in the morning and working - we have a lot of fun."
John Rigg, Food manager at Carriage Town Ministries and Manger for the Carriage Town Bakery says their mission is much sweeter than what meets the eye - making a difference in the lives of others is what matters most.
"One of the things we tell our transitional employees is that we hope that you're not here long," said Rigg. "And I can see that in Sean, I think it's not going to be long that he succeeds."
And as Reynold's continues his journey, he has a few goals that he'd like to tackle before his farewell.
"Learn about God for one, get my spirituality back in order, and get some of the things that I neglected for so long - like getting into the workforce, which is awesome," he said.
Open 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 604 Garland St., the bakery sells about 70 dozen doughnuts each day — more than triple its sales prior to the new bakery’s opening.
Blueline Donuts official ribbon cutting is set for Groundhog day -- on February 2, 2023 at noon.