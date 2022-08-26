Community Pantry in Genesee struggling to find a new refrigerator

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - For the past two years, one community pantry on Stanley Road has been the place where anyone can go for some help with their groceries.
But it's recently found itself in need. Their cooler that keeps milk, eggs and other perishable goods cold has broken.
Not only is it broken, but the stall is built around the cooler's dimensions, so finding an exact replacement is key.
The Stanley Road pantry is a lifeline for many in Genesee Township. People take food when they need it and drop off fresh food when they can to help others.
But the broken cooler has some people making decisions.
"I guess I'd have to go to some other places to get some food," said one woman who requested anonymity.
Co-operator Tom Kehoe said the cooler they added to the pantry in 2021 has has been broken for three weeks. His partner, Marvin Benton, said people are noticing.
"They ask all the time. They says, 'Well, we try and keep the doors closed. We'll be glad when you get it back up because we miss the items that we get out of there,'" Benton said.
Pantry-user Sheila Weston said she can't bear seeing the pantry like this.
"It hurts my heart, because he brings milk, juice, eggs, butter. I mean, he supplies everything that needs for the refrigerator and we really need it to be fixed," she said.
Kehoe said they're looking for someone with the know-how to help restore the cooler or donate one with the same dimensions.
Kehoe said he fighting hard because, like the traffic light which inspired his sign, people never knew when life will change.
"You're in the middle, you come up to every light at the intersection, it can turn red on you instantly," he said.
Kehoe added that they're not taking any monetary donations right now.
The cooler measures 30 inches wide, 52 inches long and 78 inches tall. Anyone with a replacement or repair expertise can reach Kehoe at MQDinc@aol.com