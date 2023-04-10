Construction breaks ground for the Saginaw Street brick restoration

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Street brick restoration has been a project that has been a long time in the making but the bricks of Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint are finally getting a facelift.
$8 million in funding are going toward this historic restoration of Saginaw street - a project that Mayor Sheldon Neely says will be a positive for the future of the city.
A full restoration of the Saginaw Street bricks broke the ground Monday for the first time since the 1930s.
What's sought out to be a comfortable comeback for the city's future, can be a temporary uncomfortable setback for the present.
"It's going to take a lot of work and a lot of patience," Mayor Neely said. "This is where I need the residents of the city of Flint to be patient with us as we do this process, we will have lanes and street closures in our downtown area."
Flint city engineer says that the Saginaw St. bricks were first paved in 1909 with a restoration in 1936.
Mayor Neely mentioned that this almost 90-year historic brick-by-brick restoration will be a two-year process that will also upgrade all underground utilities from Court St. to the Flint River.
"During that time, we will also be working on infrastructure," said Mayor Neely. "Infrastructure repair, water lines, gas lines, electric lines, and all the lines will be renewed here in 2023 as we start this great work."
The project has been in the making for 5 years and now as the process began, City Engineer Mark Adas says it will be split into four phases.
Phase one of construction will resume until this year's CRIM festival and then construction is expected to continue after Labor Day.
"In September they'll start up with the second phase," Adas said. "In the spring they'll come in to do the third phase and in September after next year's CRIM they'll do the last phase."
Adas mentioned that though brick restoration is taking place the intersections will be of stamped concrete and colored to match the bricks to keep the historic look of Saginaw St.
"We have to work with the Flint Historical Commission to make sure that they're fine with the color of the concrete," he said. "The sidewalks will also be concrete, but they won't be stamped."
The work begins with the closure of a small segment of Saginaw St. stretching from Court St. to third St. - northbound traffic will be detoured to Harrison St. and southbound will be detoured to Beach St.
In addition, Fourth St. between Saginaw St. and Harrison will be closed as well.
"This has been about 5 years in the making and we're happy to get it moving finally," said Adas. "I think it is going to help the people because if you've ever driven down Saginaw St. it feels like your car is ready to fall apart by the time you get halfway down so this will smooth it out."
As Mayor Neely mentioned - bye-bye bad bricks.
For additional updates be sure to visit fixthebricksflint.com.