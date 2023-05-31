General Rules For Station Contests & Sweepstakes

No purchase is necessary to enter or win
A purchase will not improve your chances of winning
A complete copy of these General Rules or a list of winners can be obtained by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Allen Media, 1925 Century Park East, 10th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90067. These General Rules, in addition to any contest/sweepstakes-specific rules (the “Specific Rules”), shall govern all contests or sweepstakes (each a “Promotion” and, collectively, “Promotions”) conducted by WAAY-TV, WEVV-TV, WEEV-LD, KADN-TV, KLAF-LD, KHSL-TV, KNVN(TV), KWWL(TV), WJRT-TV, WFFT-TV, KPOB-TV, WSIL-TV, KIKU(TV), KITV(TV), KHVO(TV), KMAU(TV), WXOW(TV), WQOW(TV), WLFI-TV, WKOW(TV), WTVA(TV), WLOV-TV, WCOV-TV,, WIYC(TV), WALE-LD, KEZI(TV), KDRV(TV), KDKF(TV), KIMT(TV), WREX(TV), WTHI-TV, KVOA(TV), K04QP-D, WAOW, and/or WMOW (each a “Station” and, collectively “Stations”), including without limitation on-air, online, and text-based Promotions, and Promotions conducted through a Station social media account (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, etc.). In the event of a conflict or inconsistency between these General Rules and any Specific Rules, the General Rules shall govern. Where no Specific Rules exist for a given Promotion (e.g., where material terms are announced on-air), these General Rules shall govern. Any individual who enters, attempts to enter or in any way participates or attempts to participate in a Promotion agrees to be bound by these General Rules and any Specific Rules as well as by all interpretations of the rules by Station and by all other decisions of Station, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Promotion.
1. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. All applicable federal, state, and local regulations apply. Void outside the U.S. and its territories, possessions, and commonwealths and where prohibited by law.
2. Entries. Unless otherwise specified in the Specific Rules, employees of the Station, its parent company, or any prize supplier or entity directly involved in the development or administration of the Promotion, and the members of their immediate families (defined as spouse, parents, siblings, children, grandchildren, including “in-laws” of each) and households are not eligible to enter or win. The term “household” includes all persons residing together in a single residence, whether or not related. Participants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers or suspects to be false, fraudulent, or incomplete. Entries, and all information contained therein or transmitted therewith, become the sole property of Station and will not be returned or acknowledged. Entries that, as determined by Station in its sole discretion, are indecent, lewd, offensive, defamatory, profane, or are otherwise objectionable, or that contain material that may infringe upon any third party’s intellectual property rights, will be disqualified. Use of any mechanical or automated system to enter or participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification. Station is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, or misdirected entries. Where applicable, entries will be deemed made by the “authorized account holder.” The “authorized account holder” is, as applicable, the natural person assigned (a) an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address; (b) a social media account by the social media platform (e.g., Facebook); and/or (c) the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. Participants are not permitted to share email addresses, social media accounts, or phone numbers.
3. Verification of Potential Winner. POTENTIAL PROMOTION WINNERS ARE SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY STATION, WHOSE DECISIONS ARE FINAL AND BINDING IN ALL MATTERS RELATED TO THE PROMOTION. The potential winner must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of these General Rules and any Specific Rules and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all eligibility and other requirements. The potential winner may be required to sign and return to Station, within the time period specified by Station, a winner declaration, an affidavit of eligibility, a liability/publicity release (except where prohibited), an IRS tax form, and/or any other Promotion-related documents provided by Station. Such documents must be signed and returned in order for potential winner to claim a prize. Potential winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number for tax purposes in order to claim a prize. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return any required documents within the required time period, or otherwise fails to reasonably communicate with Station, potential winner will be deemed to have forfeited the prize. In the event that a potential winner is disqualified or forfeits the prize for any reason, Station may, in its sole discretion, award the prize (or any portion thereof) to an alternate winner, award the prize (or any portion thereof) in another contest or sweepstakes, or not award the prize (or any portion thereof).
4. Prizes. There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that Station may, in its sole discretion, substitute prizes of comparable value. If a prize becomes unavailable for any reason, Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute a prize of comparable value. Prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) specified in the Specific Rules or, where no Specific Rules exist, announced on-air or otherwise publicized, and do not include taxes, gratuities, or any other costs or expenses. Station is not responsible for any cancellation, rescheduling, or other modification of an event (including without limitation concerts) conducted by a third party. Any tickets and/or gift certificates/cards awarded as part of a prize will be subject to the terms and conditions set forth by the issuer and are valid only on the date(s) printed on the tickets or gift certificates/cards. Unless otherwise specified in the Specific Rules, any airfare awarded as a prize will be valid for an economy-based fare, flights must depart and return to a major airport in or reasonably near the Station’s DMA, and ground transportation and baggage fees will not be included. Unless otherwise specified in the Specific Rules, any hotel accommodations awarded as a prize will be based on double-occupancy at a hotel selected by Station in its sole discretion. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. In the event that more than the stated number of prizes are available and/or claimed, Station reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes. Released Parties (defined below) expressly disclaim any and all warranties of any kind (whether express, implied, statutory, or otherwise), including but not limited to, implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. Released Parties shall not be liable or responsible for guarantees or warranties made or offered by advertisers, partners, manufacturers, or suppliers related to any prize.
5. Taxes. All local, state and federal taxes; costs; fees; and expenses associated with a prize or the acceptance and use of any prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. An IRS tax form will be issued to winners receiving prizes valued at $600 or more in a calendar year.
6. Release. By entering a Promotion, participant agrees to release, hold harmless, indemnify and defend Stations, Alabama TV License Company, LLC, BCBE License Subsidiary, LLC, California TV License Company, LLC, Cedar-Rapids TV License Company, LLC, Flint TV License Company, LLC, Ft. Wayne TV License Company, LLC, Harrisburg TV License Company, LLC, KIKU, LLC, KITV, Inc., La Crosse TV License Company, LLC, Lafayette TV License Company, LLC, Madison TV License Company, LLC, Mississippi TV License Company, LLC, Montgomery TV License Company, LLC, Oregon TV License Company, LLC, Rochester TV License Company, LLC, Rockford TV License Company, LLC, Terre Haute TV License Company, LLC, Tucson TV License Company, LLC, Wausau TV License Company, LLC, Maxair Media, LLC, WLOV License LLC, their related and affiliated companies (including without limitation corporate parents and subsidiaries), participating sponsors, prize suppliers and any other entity involved in sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Promotion, including without limitation Second Street Media, Inc., and each of their respective past and present officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims, expenses, damages or liability arising out of or relating to Station’s conduct, administration, or promotion of a Promotion; a participant’s entry, attempted entry, participation or attempted participation in a Promotion; acceptance, possession, use, non-use or misuse of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto); and/or the broadcast, publication, exploitation or other use of participant’s name, likeness, voice, city of residence, biographic information, or statements. By entering a Promotion, participant further understands and agrees that all rights under Section 1542 of the Civil Code of California (“Section 1542”) and any similar law of any state or territory of the United States that may be applicable with respect to the foregoing release are hereby expressly and forever waived. Participant acknowledges that Section 1542 provides that: “A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS THAT THE CREDITOR OR RELEASING PARTY DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE AND THAT, IF KNOWN BY HIM OR HER MUST HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS OR HER SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR OR RELEASED PARTY.” The releases herein are intended to apply to all claims not known or suspected to exist with the intent of waiving the effect of laws requiring the intent to release future unknown claims. The Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or any other social media platform. By submission of an entry, participant releases Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and all other social media platforms from any responsibility or liability for the Promotion’s administration, prizes or promotion. Participants are providing entry information to Station and not to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or any other social media platform.
7. Publicity. Unless prohibited by applicable law, participant authorizes and irrevocably grants to Stations and the other Released Parties permission to, from time to time and without further compensation, notice or permission, reference and discuss participant and participant’s participation in a Promotion on-air or online (including without limitation in social media); in photographs, video recordings, digital images, or audio recordings; in publications, newsletters, news releases, or other printed or digital materials; and in materials made available in other media now known or hereafter developed. Such reference and discussion may involve participant’s name, likeness, or voice, and involve the disclosure of participant’s personal/biographical information.
8. General Conditions. Station reserves the right to cancel, suspend, and/or modify any Promotion, in whole or in part, in its sole discretion and for any reason, including without limitation if it learns of or suspects that any fraud, technical failure, or other factor beyond its reasonable control has impaired the integrity or proper functioning of the Promotion. Station reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds or suspects to be (a) tampering with the entry process or operation of the Promotion; (b) acting in violation of these General Rules or Specific Rules; (c) gaining an unfair advantage in participating in the Promotion; (d) obtaining winner status using false, fraudulent or deceptive means; or (e) engaging in disruptive, annoying, harassing, or threatening behavior. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of a Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil law and Station reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Station reserves the right to correct typographical, printing, or clerical errors in any Promotion‑related materials. Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners. The use or mention of such third-party trademarks in these Official Rules or in a Promotion is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply an endorsement or sponsorship of the Promotion. Where a word is defined herein, references to the singular shall include references to the plural and vice versa. Words denoting any gender include all genders. Unless the context otherwise requires, references in this Agreement Station’s failure to enforce any term of these General Rules or Specific Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.
9. Limitations of Liability. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (a) incorrect, incomplete or inaccurate entry information; (b) technical failures of any kind, including without limitation malfunctions, interruptions, defects or disconnections in phone lines or computer networks; (c) unauthorized human intervention in the entry process of administration of the Promotion; (d) typographical, technical or human error that may occur in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries; or (e) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from participant’s participation in the Promotion or receipt or use, non-use or misuse of any prize.
10. Agreement to Arbitrate. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, participants understand and agree that:
a. the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law);
b. any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with a Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations);
c. any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will participants be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and participants hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased;
d. any claim or dispute regarding a Promotion, these General Rules or Specific Rules will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the state in which the Station conducting the Promotion is located (“State”), without regard to the conflicts of laws rules of State;
e. any claim or dispute regarding a Promotion, these General Rules or Specific Rules will be resolved in a tribunal within State, and participants submit to the jurisdiction of, and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of, such tribunal; and
f. if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding a Promotion, these General Rules or Specific Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial.
The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these General Rule, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, and any Specific Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, the rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.
11. Participant’s Personal Information. Information collected from participants is subject to Station’s privacy policy, which is available on Station’s website.
SPONSOR: Station, (address provided in Specific Rules)