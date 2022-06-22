45 years of CRIM: See official course map, new medals, and race week schedule

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The 2022 HAP Crim Festival of Races is right around the corner and is ready to celebrate 45 years of Crim!
The Crim Fitness Foundation announced the official course maps, new medals, and race week schedule on Wednesday.
The Michigan Mile course is new, but the 5K, 5 and 10 mile courses will be the same as last year.
The 10 mile will have a rolling start again which leaves athletes with the flexibility to start any time between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
"So yeah, we heard such positive feedback with the heat wave of last year, starting an hour earlier, at 7 am for our 10 mile, we sticking with the earlier start, it will be an earlier start for this years 10 mile adopting a similar rolling start where people will have the time to show up, be assigned to a slot, and as soon as they show up they can roll," said Crim Director of Races, Joe Diambro.
This year's medals will feature the Flint skyline, Saginaw Street Bricks and the Flint arrowhead and Crim logo.