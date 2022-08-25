45th Crim Festival of Races kicks off with expo

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The countdown is on for the 45th annual Crim Festival of Races.
This year, the Flint tradition is getting back to its normal stride after having to navigate the coronavirus pandemic for the past two years. Thousands of runners will soon line the streets.
But before they lace up their sneakers, they'll return to another rite of passage that athletes have had to go without the past few years -- the annual Crim Expo.
Runners, walkers and wheelers pick up their numbers, T-shirt and race packet while they wind through one of the largest race expos in Mid-Michigan. They can shop for the latest shoes, socks, running wear and gear for the race.
The expo even offers an IV hydration station.
This is the first year back for the expo after the pandemic shut down the indoor event and forced athletes to pick up their race packets outdoors.
The Crim Expo will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. The 45th Crim Festival of Races reaches the starting line from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Flint.