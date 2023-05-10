Crim Festival of Races training program kicks off

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Walkers and runners are gearing up for the HAP Crim Festival of Races with the official training program, which kicked off on Tuesday.
More than 1,000 runners and walkers of all paces are getting started with a 15-week guided training program through August. They include weekly training sessions, monthly training calendars and online support.
Group leaders are waiting to help all athletes reach their fitness goals.
"It's an extremely extraordinary organization that makes running and fitness so attainable," said Crim Group Leader Clint Cunningham. "Don't think you can't do it? The goal of the group leaders is to get you across that finish line -- and they do it."
The benefits of joining a training group include entry into the Crim Festival of Races, free race vouchers and a Crim training T-shirt.
Click here for more information and to register for the Crim Training Program.