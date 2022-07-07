Crim training for deaf community

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The newest training group for the Crim is focused exclusively on the deaf community.
The 45th Annual Crim is fast approaching and the race is just seven weeks away.
Training groups are ramping up for those tying up their laces for the August race, but this year - there is one special training group designated especially for the deaf community.
Like thousands of folks, running the Crim takes a lot of training.
"We go into different locations throughout the community," said Sarah.
Training is also about meeting new friends and gearing up for the race
"This was my first year walking in the Crim. And I'm looking forward to the day to be here," said Callie Smith.
This training group is a little different than other training groups, it's geared to the deaf community.
"I was involved with the Crim for the hearing groups, but I felt left out and isolated because they do not have any communication or access communication for me. I felt left out," said Sarah.
For Sarah, this group is a welcome change
"And right now I feel like a lot of collaboration, a lot of support, with the deaf group and makes me feel a whole lot better than being different," she said.
Callie Smith agrees.
"What's nice about this group that everyone's deaf we can chat and enjoy walking together. Obviously we have clear communication," said Smith.
Kid Black Fedio, a retired teacher in Deaf Education, saw the need and helped make this group happen. Planning a training group for the deaf takes some extra consideration, particularly because these athletes need more space to communicate to with each other.
"We're learning from each other. We survey, very supportive. We get feedback to a great group," said Smith.
That support is strong today and will help carry these athletes across the finish line in August.
"I'm really enjoying the group and walk them with other one here. It's really a lot of fun," said Smith.
There's about 30 athletes in this group and they are all planning on walking together.
This year's Hap Crim Festival of Races is August 27 and it's a big one: the 45th Anniversary!