Lois Craig Invitational kicks off 45th Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crim Festival of Races in back for another year in downtown Flint.
Founded in 1977 by former Michigan House Speaker Bobby Crim and his assistant Lois Craig, the event is now a staple of summer in the Vehicle City.
It's one of the city's best events and it brings out hundreds of athletes to run, walk or wheel their way around a variety of courses. Thousands more line the courses to cheer them on.
The weekend events started with the Crim Expo on Thursday and Friday, where athletes could shop for fitness gear while picking up their race packets.
The Lois Craig Invitational was the first event of the 45th Annual Hap Crim Festival of Races. It's always an important fundraiser for the Special Olympics.