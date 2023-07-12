New updates planned for the 46th Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crim Fitness Foundation unveiled new updates and advancements planned for the 46th HAP Crim Festival of Races.
This year's changes include a return to the pre-pandemic mass start, improvements to the start and finish areas and a prize of $2,500 to any man or woman who breaks the course record.
This year's Crim 10-Mile title sponsor is now Consumers Energy.
During Wednesday's announcement, Crim CEO Lauren Holaly-Zembo introduced the plan for the 50th anniversary in 2027. The Road to 50 plan will have new activities and unique medal collections.
According to Crim, runners will receive a special edition medal combining previous years' medals for the 50th anniversary race.
For more information on the Crim races, visit their website crimraces.org.