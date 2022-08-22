Race week begins for Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of runners are in the final stretch of getting ready for this weekend's Crim Festival of Races in Flint.
The festival features the famous 10-mile run or walk, along with 5-mile and 5K options. Athletes running on Saturday can pickup their informational packet beginning Thursday.
The 10 Days of Crim virtual race is under way now through Sunday.
This year, racers will pick up their information at the new Crim Plaza in downtown Flint. The Crim Fitness Foundation unveiled it last month after facing construction delays because of the pandemic.
The 4,000-square-foot plaza at the intersection of Saginaw and Union streets celebrates the race's history and impact on the city.