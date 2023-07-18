Unique partnership helps bariatric patients train for Crim races

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Kimberly Wascher of Swartz Creek is living proof of the power of transformation.

Thirteen years ago, she became a medical assistant at the McLaren Bariatric and Metabolic Institute in Flint Township. She had some of her own health concerns.

"I had struggled with my weight all my life," Wascher said.

After being diagnosed with pre-diabetes, she made a life-changing decision.

"I decided that since I worked here and watched the success with so many people that it was my turn to try it," Wascher said.

Wascher underwent bariatric surgery in 2016. The procedure involves shrinking the stomach to help patients reduce the amount of food they eat and possibly absorb. That was just the first part of her weight loss journey.

"The surgery itself does not do any of the work you have to put the work into it. You have to change your diet and habits. You have to do the exercise," Wascher said.

That's where a unique program offered to McLaren bariatric patients comes in. Institute manager Denise Maginity explained how the partnership with the Crim Fitness Foundation was formed.

"Many years ago, we saw a need to encourage our patients to be more active and physical exercise," Maginity said. "Our doctor, Dr. Michael Kia, and our director had decided, 'Hey, why don't we look at the Crim as an opportunity of sponsoring patients for the race?'"

Maginity said the institute covers 100% of the up to $150 Crim Training group enrollment fee for the first year for bariatric patients who want to run or walk in the race. After that, it's covered at 50%.

"It's a big cost savings to the patient if especially to find out, do they like it and they get to choose their race," Maginity said. "So they get to decide do they want to walk? Do they want to run? Do they want to run walk?"

Wascher said the exercise was crucial in getting and staying fit.

"I had never ran a day in my life before doing this," she said. "So I joined the Crim Training Program and I've been riding pretty much ever since then."

Wascher thrived at running as she transformed her body step by step.

"I would have never thought it was something possible for me. But the exercise and this Crim opportunity were so amazing for me," she said.

Wascher lost 127 pounds in a little over a year going from clothing sizes 22 or 24 to a size 8. She not only looked different but said she felt different.

"One hundred times better," Wascher said. "I have so much energy every day."

Wascher made lifelong friends in her Crim training, bonding over her newfound love of running.

"I didn't want to stop because I don't want to go back to old habits," she said. "So keeping this group and meeting all these people -- they're also supportive of everything and encouraging you to keep going. So if I don't show up, I get phone calls. You know, so I know I don't miss it."

Three years ago, Wascher became a Crim Training group leader. She's now preparing for her sixth 10-mile Crim race. She had some advice for others looking to lose weight and get healthy.

"If I could do it, you could do it," Wascher said.

She is sharing her story and love for Crim training hoping to inspire others.

"I went from never running before to now running as much as a half marathon. So it can be done and even with different elements of the body," Wascher said. "You can get there from going from the couch to the Crim 10 miles. We can help get you there."

The institute is seeing more and more patients join the Crim Training Program each year. It says it's a great tool for maintaining weight loss long term.

Meanwhile, the Crim Fitness Foundation said more than 1,200 people are part of this summer's training program, which runs from May through August.