 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
656 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

Visually-impaired walker named Crim Lionhart Award winner

  • Updated
  • 0

Sheila Fulmore is one of 14 visually-impaired participants in Saturday's 5K event. She started the group, and they've been training with sighted guides since May.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crim Festival of Races kicked off Thursday morning.

As part of the festivities, the Crim Fitness Foundation handed the Gary Binder Lionhart Award to Sheila Fulmore. The award is given to someone who inspires others to live a healthy lifestyle.

Fulmore is visually-impaired, but that didn't stop her from training for Saturday's 5K race. In fact, she encouraged 14 other visually-impaired participants to join her on the course.

They've been training with sighted guides since May.


"The training itself for the last 14 to 15 weeks have been awesome because we have learned to take different obstacles and things and turn them around so they become safe for us and also learn from each other.," said Fulmore. "We've become a big family."

Crim Director of External Relations Brandon Morgan says it's awesome to see more people participate in the race.

"Whether they are running the course in record time or walking it in 5 hours, we want this to be for everyone," said Morgan, "and we want people to realize no matter what they are dealing with the Crim is for them and they can come down and be a part of the festivities."

For those looking to join Fulmore on the course, it's not too late to sign up in-person. Runners and walkers can register at the Crim Expo on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.