Visually-impaired walker named Crim Lionhart Award winner

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crim Festival of Races kicked off Thursday morning.
As part of the festivities, the Crim Fitness Foundation handed the Gary Binder Lionhart Award to Sheila Fulmore. The award is given to someone who inspires others to live a healthy lifestyle.
Fulmore is visually-impaired, but that didn't stop her from training for Saturday's 5K race. In fact, she encouraged 14 other visually-impaired participants to join her on the course.
They've been training with sighted guides since May.
"The training itself for the last 14 to 15 weeks have been awesome because we have learned to take different obstacles and things and turn them around so they become safe for us and also learn from each other.," said Fulmore. "We've become a big family."
Crim Director of External Relations Brandon Morgan says it's awesome to see more people participate in the race.
"Whether they are running the course in record time or walking it in 5 hours, we want this to be for everyone," said Morgan, "and we want people to realize no matter what they are dealing with the Crim is for them and they can come down and be a part of the festivities."
For those looking to join Fulmore on the course, it's not too late to sign up in-person. Runners and walkers can register at the Crim Expo on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.