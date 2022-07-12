Crowdfunding campaign starts to rebuild Holly's Battle Alley

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A crowdfunding campaign has been started to help rebuild downtown Holly's historic Battle Alley after last month's six-alarm fire.

This campaign is looking to help rebuild the historic Battle Alley that was destroyed following the devastating downtown Holly on June 21.

Authorities said the fire broke out by Battle Alley Arcade Antiques near Broad Street around 4 p.m on June 21. Everyone in the building, including tenants above the arcade were evacuated.

Now, Main Street Oakland County and Main Street Holly, an arm of the Holly Downtown Development Authority, have a campaign that will subsidize a number of rebuilding projects.

“Oakland County will continue to support Holly leaders, business owners, and residents as they recover from the damage caused by the fire,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “We’re committed to ensuring that this historic jewel is restored and rebuilt.”

The projects include the repair and restoration of infrastructure, public art, street and sidewalk paving and flowers and trees for the area that was devastated by the fire.

Donations can be made online, by mail, or in person.

To donate online, click HERE