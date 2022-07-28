CTI & Burton Rotary Club give bikes to Boys & Girls Club

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Dozens of kids are getting new bikes as part of an annual giveaway to the Flint Boys and Girls Club.
For the eighth year in a row, CTI in Burton partnered with the Burton Rotary Club to provide bikes for more than 40 kids on Thursday.
These are used bikes that CTI works to refurbish for the kids.
"Bike are the world to kids, it gives them the mobility to be free. It gives them their personalized, you know, what they pick out to fit their personality and their character. It's an added component to the joy that they get here at the Boys and Girls Club. You know, these kids run the hallways to their programing, and they love the programming here. And for them to be able to come in here and hand pick out their favorite bike out of the beautiful collection they provided, is complete added joy to their day," said Michel Valkoun, Boys & Girls Club Development Director.
All year long, CTI collects bikes for this cause.
They have an annual repair party to get them ready to give away to the club.