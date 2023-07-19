Deceased Burton man accused of dismembering his wife had a long criminal history

A Burton man accused in the murder and dismemberment of his wife had a long history of criminal behavior dating back to 1998, according to records from the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Tony Roosevelt Roy's crime spree came to an end this week when he was shot by a Michigan State Police trooper during a traffic stop in Detroit.
Police say Roy, at the time of his death, was an absconder from parole and had a warrant out for his arrest.
They believe days prior to being pulled over in Detroit he killed his wife Shauna Roy and then cut up her body and placed the parts in trash bags.
The case unfolded at Kings Lane Apartments off of Hemphill last Saturday.
That's when Burton police were called to the complex for a welfare check.
Once inside the apartment they discovered, what they described, as garbage bags full of body parts piled inside a bathtub.
Police say the bags contained the body of Shauna Roy. The wife of Tony Roy.
The suspect, according to MDOC records had a criminal history dating back more than two decades.
The record includes 17 felon counts, including several armed robbery convictions.
He was paroled from prison last summer. In March of this year, while on parole, Roy was charged in Genesee County District court with aggravated domestic violence among other charges. The case was dismissed in April.
The Michigan Department of Correction listed Roy as an absconder on July 11th.
And, this past Monday Michigan State Police say their fugitive teams pulled over Roy's car in Detroit.
When they did the troopers say Roy first pointed a gun at himself, and then at a female passenger, prompting troopers to open fire. Roy was killed.
The troopers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave while an investigation is underway.