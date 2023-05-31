Dimes for Diapers: Atherton Elementary earns top 10 spot

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Dimes for Diapers TikTok video was just one of the creative ways Atherton Elementary School ended up being one of the top 10 collecting schools for 2023.
Atherton students put the fun in fundraising with a hat day, pajama day and popcorn day. The small district worked together to make a big difference for families in need.
"I made a TikTok video and my mom posted it on facebook and she raised money," said Jessa Frankart.
Atherton's top fundraising class in the Dimes for Diapers campaign was one of the school's youngest. The first-graders picked up the pizza party and Brooke Tate's class received the trophy.
Organizers say the students loved finding, raising and earning money to help families in need.
"We talked about babies and what babies need and how they rely on their on their grown-ups, and we are going to be really great grown-ups and and take care of our babies," Tate said. "So then we decided to help take care of everybody else's babies."
Atherton fifth-graders were in charge of counting the change weekly and making a graph that showed all that hard work paying off.
"The students, the staff, the families -- they really come through and they are huge community supporters," said Atherton Elementary Principal Katie Morford. "Some of our families need the help, but they are always willing to give back to others."
The rest of the top 10 schools will be revealed in the days leading up to the ABC12 Diaper Drive on June 2. The Dimes for Diapers champions will be crowned that day.