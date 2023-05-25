Dimes for Diapers: Gates Elementary in Davison reaches top 10

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Change is adding up across Genesee County, as more than 30 schools collect dimes, pennies, quarters and a whole lot of dollars to clothe babies in diapers.
Gates Elementary School in Davison raised the enough to reach the top 10 schools in the 2023 Dimes for Diapers campaign.
Jennifer Lauwers' class accepted the top 10 trophy during a visit to say thank you to the students, parents and staff who hit it out of the park with their change collection.
The students shared their allowance, broke into piggy banks and even donated birthday money to help raise money for the Flint Diaper Bank.
"It felt good because it feels good to me when I help people out," said third-grader Danielle Allswede.
Every penny raised stays in the greater Flint area. The Flint Diaper Drive helps reach families through more than 70 organizations throughout the area.
"It felt good," said second-grader Paisley Holthus. "I like to help little babies in need who need diapers."
The students learned every little bit helps and together small donations can make a big difference.
"I am so proud, because the purpose was to show these kids that if a lot of people come around a community service project and they all just do a little we can have a huge impact," said Gates Elementary Principal Natalie Miller.
The rest of the top 10 schools will be revealed in the days leading up to the ABC12 Diaper Drive on June 2. The Dimes for Diapers champions will be crowned that day.