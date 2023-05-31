Dimes for Diapers: Hamady Middle School reaches top 10 schools

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Hamady Hawks are flying in as difference makers and picking up some hardware from the Dimes for Diapers drive.
The Westwood Heights School District ranked top 10 of schools that raised money for the Flint Diaper Bank. A big reason was a middle school lock-in sponsored by the student council.
All proceeds from the lock-in were donated to Dimes for Diapers. Students danced, listened to music, watched movies and played in the gym all to help those in need.
"We like to reach out like to support our community," said Renee Watson of Hamady Middle School. "We are big animal advocates and we like to support the underdog and when people are in need."
She said everyone has faced needs in their lives.
"You run into someone who says they've never needed anything, they're probably not telling you the truth," Watson said. "So we just like to reach out and help people."
The rest of the top 10 schools will be revealed in the days leading up to the ABC12 Diaper Drive on June 2. The Dimes for Diapers champions will be crowned that day.