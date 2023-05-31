 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday May 31st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today, Wednesday May 31th, to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Dimes for Diapers: Hamady Middle School reaches top 10 schools

  • 0

The Hamady Hawks placed in the top 10 of schools in the Dimes for Diapers program for 2023.

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Hamady Hawks are flying in as difference makers and picking up some hardware from the Dimes for Diapers drive.

The Westwood Heights School District ranked top 10 of schools that raised money for the Flint Diaper Bank. A big reason was a middle school lock-in sponsored by the student council.

All proceeds from the lock-in were donated to Dimes for Diapers. Students danced, listened to music, watched movies and played in the gym all to help those in need.

"We like to reach out like to support our community," said Renee Watson of Hamady Middle School. "We are big animal advocates and we like to support the underdog and when people are in need."

She said everyone has faced needs in their lives.

"You run into someone who says they've never needed anything, they're probably not telling you the truth," Watson said. "So we just like to reach out and help people."

The rest of the top 10 schools will be revealed in the days leading up to the ABC12 Diaper Drive on June 2. The Dimes for Diapers champions will be crowned that day.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you